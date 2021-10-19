Museveni’s former spokesperson, Hope Kivengere dies

By MONITOR REPORTER More by this Author

President Museveni’s former spokesperson, Hope Kivengere has died, the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Ms Lindah Nabusayi Wamboka announced Tuesday.

Ms Kivengere was Mr Museveni’s longest serving Press Secretary (1986-2001).

“Ms Hope Kivengere has passed on from Nakasero Hospital. She always checked in on the Press whenever she was back home. We have lost a great civil servant. RIP Hope Kivengere,” Ms Nabusayi tweeted.

Ms Kivengere worked as Uganda’s representative on the COMESA Committee of Elders, a nine-member committee with representatives from nine COMESA member countries.

Between 2016 and 2017, she worked with Intergovernmental Authority on Development. Previously, she worked with AU peacekeeping missions in Sudan and in Somalia.

In 2018, she was selected by COMESA to head its team to observe Egypt’s presidential elections which president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi won to retain his seat.