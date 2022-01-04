Museveni signs NSSF Bill

President Museveni. PHOTO/ FILE

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

  • In November, the MPs gave the minister a maximum of 60 days (two months) to issue the statutory instrument that will stipulate and spell out the regulations and the way they are going to pay out this money.

Members of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) eligible for midterm benefits are excited and looking forward to getting their hands on the cash after President Museveni assented to NSSF (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

