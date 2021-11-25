Prime

Inside new NSSF law, benefits

Members of Parliament during the scrutinisation of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) (Ammendment) Bill, 2021, yesterday. The lawmakers yesterday passed the Bill, which, among others, allows for midterm access of members’ benefits. photos/David Lubowa

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi  &  Arthur Arnold Wadero

What you need to know:

Parliament took a vote on clause 24A which grants members, who have clocked 45 years and saved consistently for 10 years, access to 20 percent of their accrued benefits.

Parliament yesterday passed the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which, among others, allows for midterm access of members’ benefits.

