Museveni summons NRM lawmakers over manifesto, wealth creation

President Museveni has summoned all ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) legislators and other top party members to a 10-day retreat to discuss several issues, government Chief Whip Hamson Obua has revealed.

In a communication made May 25, Obua indicated that the retreat slated to commence on May 27 will be convened at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi District.

“The theme of this retreat focuses majorly on household income, wealth creation, social economic transformation [and] the role of the leaders," Obua said as he revealed that the "President will be full time at the institute in Kyankwanzi and will deliver the keynote address on May 28, 2023."

Without giving more information, Obua stated that the retreat will also undertake an audit into the performance of NRM leaders on the progress of implementing the NRM manifesto for 2021-2026.

“It is part of our family fellowship as a political family just like Christians move to churches, this is part of renewing our political faith," Obua said, adding that the retreat will "focus on what is on our menu and come up with a way forward on how we should move ahead looking at the social contract with the people of Uganda."

According to Obua, the retreat is supposed to have all party members in attendance without fail.

However, only two undisclosed party MPs have so far notified Obua of their inability to attend since they are indisposed.