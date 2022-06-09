Museveni tasks leaders on success of parish model

President Museveni has tasked leaders to ensure the success of the parish development model, the latest government initiative on poverty alleviation.

In his Heroes’ Day celebration speech delivered by the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, yesterday, the President said leaders should be at the frontline of the implementation of the model to ensure the public embraces it.

“I call upon all leaders at all levels to embrace, support and mobilise the population to take advantage of the funds government is sending to the parish,” Mr Museveni said.

“ It is because of the determination of the NRM government to fight poverty and increase household income that we have now embarked on the parish development model, a new game changer that will increase production and productivity to put money in the pockets of our people,” he added.

The government has budgeted Shs100m for each parish for the implementation of the model starting next financial year.

Mr Museveni said preparatory activities such as data collection, registration of Saccos, are ongoing pending dispatch of the funds.

“We must prioritise the creation of jobs and wealth for sectors, including commercial agriculture, industry, services and ICT,” he said.

The President is currently camped in the eastern region on matters of security.

African integration

Mr Museveni, who said he remains committed to Pan-Africanism, rallied African leaders to work towards integration of the continent for guaranteed security and economic liberation.

“I want to use this occasion of Heroes’ Day to remind the African freedom fighters that our safety and security as a black race remain in jeopardy as long as we continue to glorify the small and weak African states…We must end the balkanisation of the African people to guarantee their security and total liberation,” he said.

Sgt Elly Walusimbi (right) from the police rescue department was among the people who were awarded medals on June 9, 2022.

Mr Museveni said it will offer Uganda an expanded market for the surplus commodities.

“We cannot be satisfied with Uganda’s small market of 42 million. This cannot guarantee our prosperity. This is why we support the integration of East Africa, and African market of 1.2 billion people. A bigger market is good news for Uganda’s surplus commodities,” he said.

Heroes Day is a commemoration of the killing of nine NRA supporters by then Idi Amin operatives, but has since been expanded to honour Ugandans deemed to have made outstanding contribution to the country in different fields.

This year’s celebrations were marked under the theme; “An opportunity to consolidate our efforts in securing Uganda.”

The Minister in charge of Security, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, said the celebration is a window of inspiration as well as a challenge for every Ugandan to reflect on what they can do for the good of the country.

But Hajj Edrisa Ssedunga, the chairperson of the Uganda National War Veterans Association, expressed dissatisfaction with how the government has handled the welfare of some of those who were instrumental in the 1986 guerilla war that ushered the NRM to power.

Mr Ssedunga reiterated the call by veterans to meet the President and have the promises made to them, including compensation, fulfilled.

The Minister of State in charge of the Luweero Triangle, the epicenter of the guerilla war, Ms Alice Kaboyo, however, assured the veterans there are a number of interventions to help improve their welfare.

Ms Kaboyo said more than 90,000 have received compensation through her office, while another 10,000 will be compensated in the coming financial year.