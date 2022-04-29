Museveni to address MPs, Mozambique delegation

President Museveni is expected to address MPs and a delegation from Mozambique about defence and other development issues today.

A delegation from Mozambique arrived in the country with President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on Wednesday while others came in yesterday.

The President’s spokesperson, Ms Lindah Nabusaayi, confirmed the meeting, saying the Mozambican MPs and veterans requested for Mr Museveni to address them since he participated in their armed struggle and has experience in Africa’s security and development matters.

“He will address the MPs and veterans about the history of Mozambique armed struggle,” Ms Nabusaayi said yesterday.

President Nyusi is in Uganda for a three-day state visit. He also travelled with his defence and veterans ministers.

Uganda has been provided logistical support to Mozambique to fight Islamist group that are operating in Cabo Delgado Province, the northern part of the country.

The Islamist armed group seized a big part of territory in Cabo Delgado Province, which is near Tanzanian border.

President Museveni said the East African region has to do something to stop the armed group from operating near or in the region.