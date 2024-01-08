Museveni to address nation on ADF matters

President Museveni will on Tuesday address the nation on matters concerning the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists, an Islamist rebel group that has terrorised the two countries Uganda and the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo for decades.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), the President will also address Ugandans on a number of other security-related issues in the country.

“The PPU wishes to inform the general public that H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda/Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF, Gen (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will brief the nation on the progress of operations against ADF terrorists and other security-related issues,” the PPU Monday statement read in part.

“The briefing is scheduled for Tuesday January 9, 2024, at 8:00 PM,” it added.

The Presidential address comes days after suspected ADF rebels killed over a dozen people in Kamwenge District in two separate attacks in December 2023.

Despite the successful operations against the ADF rebels by the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF), where over 300 rebels have been killed or captured in the recent attacks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the insurgents have continued to terrorise the two countries, killing at least 64 Ugandans in the last six months.

During his recent comments on the ADF attacks, the President emphasised that the national forces together with the Congolese army through Operation Shujaa are determined to wipe out the rebel groups and their leaders who are still hiding in DR Congo.

During last year’s national address about terrorism and crime, President Museveni blamed ADF attacks on intelligence flaws, saying that the rebels had broken into very small groups that became more difficult to detect, calling for alertness and coordination between security agencies and members of the public.