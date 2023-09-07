Museveni to address nation on security matters

President Museveni is today expected to address the nation on security matters in the country.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), the President will also address Ugandans on other issues of national importance.

“The PPU wishes to inform the general public that the President of the Republic of Uganda, His Excellency Gen (rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will at 8pm tomorrow (today)…address the nation on matters of security and other issues of national importance,” reads the PPU statement released yesterday.

The President’s address comes days after revelations by the Uganda Police Force that they had recovered about six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Kampala City and detonated them, before causing any harm to members of the public.

The recovery of the IEDs saw the police issue a terror alert on Monday, warning the public to be vigilant of any impending terror attacks.

Police and army sources also said 13 individuals were arrested even as a manhunt continues within Kampala for four members of a suspected terror cell.

Mr Solomon Asiimwe, a security expert and a lecturer of International Relations at Nkumba University, said yesterday in a phone interview that the President as head of state, should ensure Uganda is safe and assure the public that the security forces are able to handle the security situation in the country.

Threats

“The President should answer why we have these threats. If you are saying that it is the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) that is throwing bombs and yet Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) is in DR Congo fighting the ADF, what happens now?” Mr Asiimwe wondered

Mr Asiimwe added that the President must guide operations of the intelligence in the country.

“We need to thank the intelligence because they are able to get hold of those few threats without causing a catastrophe. The President should also clarify how Ugandans should cooperate with the security forces because security begins with the people. He should also rule out the fear that has been there between the people and security forces so that people are able to report in case of any suspicious objects or people around them,” Mr Asiimwe said.