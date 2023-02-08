Museveni to install Orombi as new Muni varsity chancellor

President Museveni will this Friday install His Grace Henry Luke Orombi, the Archbishop Emeritus of the Church of Uganda, as the second Chancellor of Muni University.

Orombi replaces Dr Eric Tiyo Sekebuga Adriko, who led the university from its inception in 2013 until his term of office ended last year. He will also preside over the fifth graduation ceremony of the university.

The ceremony will take place against the backdrop of the death of the 1st Vice Chancellor of Muni University, Professor Christine Dranzoa, who passed on at Mulago Hospital last year.

“The University Council and Senate with pleasure inform the general public, partners, parents, guardians, and prospective graduands that the installation of the 2nd Chancellor of Muni University, Rtd Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi, and the 5th graduation ceremony will be jointly held on February 10, 2023, from 8 am to 2 pm at the university’s main campus in Arua City,” a statement issued by the university reads in part.

“We congratulate His Lordship, Bishop Henry Luke Orombi, upon this prestigious appointment and wish him all the best at the helm of Muni University. We also congratulate our graduands for successfully fulfilling the requirements leading to the various awards. Congratulations!” the statement adds.

Muni University is a public institution established in 2013 by the government in accordance with the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act of 2006. Associate Professor Simon Katrini Anguma is acting Vice Chancellor. Data from the university indicates that student enrolment has grown from the original 87 students to 676 during the 2021/2022 academic year. A total of 379 students, in four programmes, have graduated from the university since 2017.

Funding gap