Museveni to meet Muslim clerics over PDM

President Museveni has said he plans to meet the leadership of Muslims in Uganda to explain to him how the Parish Development Model (PDM) contradicts with the Islamic faith.

Speaking at the official launch of Islamic banking in Uganda on March 27, Museveni said that his government does not discriminate any faith, which is why he seeks to address concerns raised by Muslims that PDM contradicts with their religion because the program aimed at poverty alleviation encourages charging Riba (interest).

“If you convince me that the PDM and Emyooga money has some contradictions as per the Islamic teachings, then I will find a way how I send your money direct to this bank,” Museveni remarked at Kololo.

He added: “I am going to meet your Sheikhs because I don’t want to do something and tomorrow the Catholics, Protestants or other faith also come saying that I am not fair.”

PDM was launched on February 26, 2022 in Kibuku District as a strategy to fight poverty at the grassroots level.

“We want to get rich but as well can’t annoy God by doing what is centrally to our faith… On behalf of other Muslims, I request you to guide us on how we shall also benefit from the government,” the national coordinator of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) Hadijah Namyalo had said earlier.

But Museveni noted that his government previously gave out grants without Riba to all citizens including Muslims. These he said include among others Entandikwa, NAADS, and Operation Wealth Creation.

Currently, Islamic banking services are offered by Salaam Bank, a subsidiary of Djibouti based Salaam Group.

The bank was the first to get the Islamic banking licence in September2023 after the Ugandan leader signed a law that legalized it in the country.

“I welcome Salaam Bank to Uganda. This is a big market with a population of 48 million people now and in the next 27 years, the population of Uganda will be 106 million. You are going to start right away to serve the people of Uganda,” Museveni said.

Djibouti Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation oMahmoud Ali Youssouf underscored the inspiring ambition of the Salaam Group to broaden the scope of its activities all over the continent including Uganda which he said has a safe and solid financial institution.

Salaam Bank Uganda board chairman Ibrahim Abdirahman said Museveni’s enactment of the Income Tax Amendment Bill, 2023 which operationalised Islamic banking was timely.