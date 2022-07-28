Museveni vows to catch police officer killers

President Museveni has vowed to catch criminals who killed a police officer in Luweero District, a chief administrative officer and a city councillor.

In a televised presidential address yesterday, Mr Museveni said there is no way a person can commit a crime in Uganda today and they [police] fail to get him given their increased capabilities.

“The other day there were some panga [machete] groups that attacked police officers in Luweero. Police sniffer dogs tracked them up to where they boarded their car. We’re now looking for that car. There’s no way you can do bad things and get away with it and think we shall not know you,” President Museveni said.

On Monday, thugs armed with machetes attacked a police check point in Luweero District and hacked Police Constable Ronald Busingye, who suffered multiple cuts to the head and face. He died shortly upon arrival at Luweero Hospital. Another Constable Josephat Twinamasiko survived with serious injuries.

Rwenzori West police regional commander, Mr Norman Musinga addresses mourners who gathered at Kyaitamba A village, Kijura town council on July 27, 2022 to attend the burial ceremony of Police Constable Ronald Busingye who was killed by machete-wielding assailants while on duty at a checkpoint in Luweero District on July 25. PHOTO | ALEX ASHABA

Thirteen days ago, thugs riding a motorcycle killed James Kakooza, a National Resistance Movement (NRM) councillor for Kamwokya Parish, as he was on a road run in Kampala.

Bukwo District chief administrative officer Charles Ogwang was also shot dead by unknown criminals on Bombo Road.

President Museveni said there is progress in the investigations of all those cases.

“Where we are now, there’s no way you can commit such a crime and think we shall not get you. We shall get you, like we have done with ADF [Allied Democratic Forces] rebels. We have killed so many of them,” President Museveni said.

Although the President said the address was meant to deal with the issue of cost of living, he didn’t provide any new details of how his government is planning to save Ugandans and their businesses from the economic woes they are facing now.

But in a deepening economic crisis, President Museveni presented an expert, who said they are developing a vehicle that extinguishes bush fires the way Banyankole did it hundreds of years ago.

The President said train and electric cars are the long term solutions to the problems Uganda is faced with.

He asked Mr Paul Musasizi, the chief executive officer of Kiira Motors, to share his plan for electric cars.

Mr Musasizi’s car project would have been producing around 5,000 vehicles per year, according to the plan they announced in 2019.

They also promised to work with Luweero Industries to produce 1,030 buses by 2021, which didn’t happen.

President Museveni also used the same platform to attack the Daily Monitor newspaper, which he accused of being a foreign agent after the media house published stories about a controversial coffee deal between Uganda and Uganda Vinci Coffee Company (UVCC).

“There was a debate about coffee in Parliament. Lies, parasitism and myopia. There is a paper like Monitor. That Monitor is an agent paper. It’s working for certain interests of parasitism using lies and taking advantage of our myopic people,” President Museveni said.

In the deal, the government committed itself to giving UVCC land to build its coffee factory and first priority to buy Uganda quality coffee, among other benefits.