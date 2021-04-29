Museveni yet to drop Kayihura military charges

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Four months after President Museveni pledged to cause the dropping of criminal charges against former Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura before the General Court Martial, the same has not yet materialised.

Sources at the Makindye-based military court told this newspaper at the weekend that they have not received any instruction to drop criminal charges against Gen Kayihura.

“From the time Gen Kayihura secured bail, he has been reporting and as court, we only extend his bail to allow him move. There are no instructions to drop the charges,” a sources said.

While on a campaign trail in Kisoro District in January, President Museveni promised NRM party leaders in the area that he would consider forgiving Gen Kayihura.

On August 24, 2018, Kayihura was charged before the military court with failure to protect war materials, failure to supervise police officers and abetting kidnap.

The prosecution contends that between 2010 and 2018, on various occasions, Gen Kayihura issued firearms to unauthorised persons specifically members of Boda-Boda 2010 under the leadership of Abdullah Kitatta, who was convicted of similar crimes.