JEEMA’s Ronald Asiimwe wins Bishop Stuart guild race

Justice Forum (JEEMA) Party's candidate, Mr Ronald Asiimwe, has won the 20th guild presidency at Bishop Stuart University in Mbarara city.

Mr Asiimwe won with 691 votes, followed by FDC's Mr Elijah Rukeirabashaija with 495, Mr Ian Agaba (Independent) with 230 votes and Mr Elly Tumusiime (independent) with 130 votes.

Mr Asiimwe, a student from Faculty of Business, Economics and Governance says he will help to bridge the gap between the university and students in managing student affairs.

“I am the newly elected guild president and I can’t take that for granted. I thank the BSU community for having trusted me. I am part of you and I promise to fulfil the manifesto. I believe we were four contestants and there wasn’t anything special that I have, one of the things I respect is being real and doing anything thing the way it is,” Mr. Asiimwe said.

He added “I will not exaggerate, all students would not support me because even Jesus was not followed by everyone. What I believe in is creating a bond between management and the students and if you do that that’s enough.”

BSU students celebrating their candidate's win on on April 27, 2024. PHOTO/JULIUS BYAMUKAMA

According to the university Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mr Milton Akambaho, the process was fair and students were contented the with final results much as there were some technical issues with the system.

“At first there were complaints about the system being down. They could not access the students portal but we thank God the system later became fine. It was in good shape, voters managed to vote and most of them presented their university identity cards and they could access the system where they could get the registration cards and scan it,” he said.

He added “The system was fair, and students give evidence as everyone is very happy with the results and everything that came out,”