Muslim top organ under fire over ‘illegal’ assembly 

The management of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) is under criticism over summoning a disputed general assembly to deliberate on a number of issues, including endorsing the proposed new constitution.

In a May 25 letter addressed to the 230 members of the general assembly, the UMSC secretary general, Hajj Ramathan Mugala , said the assembly will convene for three days.

“I have been instructed by Hon deputy chairperson, Hajj Abdul Nadduli to convene the above meeting scheduled for 26th -28th June 2022 from 9am at a venue which will be communicated later,” the letter reads in part.

During the same sitting, the assembly will also issue a new electoral roadmap and set a new date for UMSC general election, according to Hajj Mugalu.

But some members of the general assembly are up in arms, saying their term of office and that of the convener, Hajj Nadduli ,expired and are not eligible to transact any business on behalf of UMSC.

Contestation

“…He [Hajj Nadduli], therefore, has no powers whatsoever to convene a general assembly, currently he has no constitutional general assembly to be convened,” a joint statement issued on June 9 by two members of UMSC general assembly, including Hajj Hussein Kule,Sheikh Ahmad Barongo , reads in part.

The assembly is the top decision making organ of UMSC, and is responsible for electing key top Muslim leaders, including the Mufti.

It last sat two years ago yet it is supposed to sit at least once a year, according to the UMSC constitution.

Both Hajj Kule and Sheikh Barongo claim that the only procedure for constituting a general assembly is through an election organised by the UMSC electoral commission, which is currently not in place .

“But all that is legally impossible now because of the expiry of the general assembly before constituting the electoral commission,” the statement adds.

The UMSC elections, which were initially scheduled for May, didn’t take place due to lack of funds and delayed completion of the constitutional review process.

It is the amended new constitution which is supposed to be followed while electing new Muslim local leaders’ right from the mosque level to the UMSC general assembly.

Some Shs6.9b had earlier been budgeted for the elections, but UMSC failed to raise the money.

Last month, Parliament approved Shs2.5b to facilitate UMSC electoral activities.

When contacted, Hajj Nadduli said he is aware that his term of office and that of the general assembly elapsed, but they have to wind up UMSC business to allow a smooth transition.

“We are aware our the term of office expired, but that can’t stop us from making decisions, if we don’t do it now, there will be a leadership vacuum and all UMSC activities in the country will be crippled,” he said.

Mufti elections

After electing the Muslim leaders at lower levels next year, the faithful will shift focus to electing a new mufti.

The Muslim body last organised elections of members of the general assembly in 2012 and for the Mufti in 2000.

If the proposed constitution is ratified, Mufti Shaban Mubajje will be eligible to occupy office for another five years until 2025.

Under the current UMSC constitution, Sheikh Mubajje, 66, who has been in office since December 2000, is supposed to relinquish office when he clocks 70 years in 2025.

The proposed new constitution, which Daily Monitor has seen, indicates that the mufti should be aged at least 55 and can serve one term of 10 years until he clocks 75.