Muslims renew demands for implementation of Prof Kabwegyere report

Masaka deputy district Kadhi Saturday renewed demands for implementation of the Prof Tarsis Kabwegyere report saying that “it had solutions to conflicts amongst Muslims in the country.”

Sheik Sulait Ssentongo made the call while responding to the area Resident City Commissioner Ronald Katende who had urged Muslims to end disunity for the good of their communities.

A misunderstanding between the old Kampala based Muslim leadership and the Kibuli facyion has long existed resulting from mismanagement of some Muslim properties in Uganda.

But Sheik Ssentongo July 9 told a congregation at the Masaka Main Mosque that the special 2014 report by Prof Kabwegyere “had solutions to the wrangles but was never implemented.”

“Mr Museveni established the committee that gave him a report but it's now several years without hearing about the outcomes of the report. We need to know if the report was trashed,” he said in his Eid Al-Adha message.

RCC Katende emphasized that the government was committed to ensuring unity.

“It’s my appeal that Muslims can unite and we think the current review in the UMSC constitution will be of help in uniting Muslims than the Kabwegyere report which could have been taken up by events,” he observed.

Young Muslim men slaughter a cow after Eid al-Adha prayers in Kampala on July 9, 2022. Muslims were cautioned against eating pork. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA



Meantime, Masaka main mosque Imam Sheik Abas Nsera asked Muslims to celebrate in a way that does not contradict Allah’s principals. He also asked the city council leadership to pave the road that connects the city to Namasene Village which hosts the Muslims' headquarters in Masaka city.

Muslims warned against eating pork

At Kibuli Mosque in Kampala, Sheikh Ishaq Mutengu who led the Eid prayers asked the Muslims to desist from being lured into eating pork in super markets and during burials.

“These days, Muslims face many challenges I do not know whether they are even paying attention to them. Muslims are being fed pork products in super markets. Allah forbids Muslims from eating Pork,” he said.

“I would like to warn these people and I am ordering all clerics and District Khadi’s that should you see anyone roasting pork near where a Muslim is being buried, arrest that person and what befalls, him, we shall discuss later,” he said.

Butcher-men preparing beef for customers at Lufula along Port Bell road in Kampala during the Eid al-Adha celebrations on July 9, 2022. Eid Al-Adha is celebrated annually by Muslims, sacrificing various animals including cows, goats and sheep- according to religious traditions. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA



The cleric also denounced pig-farming by Muslims as a source of income after he was “shocked to find many pig farms owned by devotees of Islam during recent tours.”