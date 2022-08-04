Mutumba, the encyclopedia of Muslim history bows out

Very few people can ably quote off head articles, but Hajj Nsereko Mutumba knew every clause of the 1978 Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC ) Constitution and its amendments.

In times of internal contradictions, Mutumba, 68, would cite clauses to guide the discourse to ensure that the decisions made are within the law. He was also familiar with the Uganda Muslim history right from the religious wars (1888-1890) to the contemporary Islam, recounting events as if he lived at the time.

He understood the Muslim leadership politics and knew which button to press to make things work. Mutumba was the encyclopedia of Muslim affairs.

The newly appointed Kayunga Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and former spokesperson of UMSC, died on Tuesday night upon arrival at Rubaga hospital. His daughter Lailah Mutumba and elder brother Hajj Muhammad Kayongo had responded to him after Mutumba felt unwell.

At the time of his death, Hajj Mutumba had spent barely five months in the office of Kayunga RDC.

He had attended the one–week induction retreat for newly appointed RDCs and RCCs which ended on July 31 at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi.

Before becoming RDC, Hajj Mutumba was the face and voice of UMSC for more than a decade until early 2020 when he retired.

At the time of his death, Mutumba, who some Muslims had labelled Mufti Mubajje’ s mouthpiece, had mended relations with other Muslim factions and could occasionally attend functions at Kibuli Hill and mingle with the faithful subscribing to the group.

During the past two Idd festivities, Mutumba joined Muslim tabliqs at Nakivubo Blue Primary School, where he implored Muslims to embrace government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Hajj Kayongo said the deceased was weak and had minor nose bleeding.

“Before, the late had not complained of any heart complications, but it is possible that he suffered a heart attack but we are still waiting for a postmortem report to know what exactly took his life,” he said.

Hajj Kayongo said they last talked on Sunday when he was coming back from the Kyankwanzi retreat and they planned to meet and discuss several issues.

Mr Abdul Nasir Mugisha, a member of the UMSC general assembly, said they have been friends with Hajj Mutumba for more than 12 years.

He said they last talked on Tuesday evening and he was in high spirit and never complained of any ill health.

“We had also scheduled a meeting on Wednesday [yesterday] morning at his office, but only to receive the sad news that he has suddenly died. Given his advanced age, the physical exercises he was subjected to while at Kyankwanzi could have partly affected his health,” Mr Mugisha said

He said Mutumba has been supportive to the Muslim community.

“When I came back after my studies from abroad, Hajj Nsereko is one of the Muslim leaders whom I approached for guidance and he was always there for me whenever I was in need,” he said

Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, the Mufti of Uganda, described the deceased as a dedicated UMSC servant who loved his Islamic faith and country.

Deputy Mufti of Uganda Abdallah Ssemambo, who represented the Mufti at his home in Kinaawa, Wakiso District, said: “We promise to promote his legacy of uniting the Muslim community because hajj Nsereko was representing several Muslims in the government on different issues.”

Hajj Harunah Kyakka, a friend of the late Mutumba, said they have been friends for more than 20 years.

“We have been together with hajj Nsereko since I joined UMSC and we were sharing ideas on several issues,” he said, adding: “The late taught us how we can increase our daily income and plan for our retirement and from then I went back to the village and started farming,” he said.

Hajj Mutumba was buried at his home in Kyengera, Mugongo in Wakiso District yesterday.

About the late Hajj mutumba

Hajj Nsereko Mutumba was born in 1954 at Bukanga County in Isingiro District. He attended Kyaluhambura Primary School and later went to St Kaggwa Bushenyi High School before enrolling for a diploma in business studies at Nakawa-based Uganda College of Commerce (now MUBS). After school, Mutumba joined his father Ssebuliba Mutumba who was working at city abattoir in 1972.

In 1980, he was a member of Uganda Patriotic Movement .

In 1986, he worked with External Security Organisation and formed an association known as Foundation for Islamic Development to mobilise Muslims, particularly the youth, to work and enroll in school.

From 1994 to 1996, he was in the Presidential Press Unit .

From 1997 to 2016 he was working with Ministry of Security.

Mutumba served as a communications officer at UMSC up to 2020, before he was appointed RDC.

He is survived by two wives and eight children.

Kayunga mourns RDC Mutumba

Kayunga District residents are mourning the Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Hajj Nsereko Mutumba, who passed on at Rubaga hospital on Tuesday night.

There was a sombre mood at the district headquarters where the deceased had meetings on Tuesday with political leaders and civil servants after he returned from a one-week retreat for RDCs which ended on Sunday.

The district chairperson, Mr Andrew Muwonge, described the deceased as a good leader, who wanted to unite political and religious leaders.

“We had several meetings with the RDC on Tuesday and among them was the NAADS meeting that was preparing for the commissioning of the pineapple processing juice at Busaale in Kayunga Sub-county,” Mr Muwonge said.

“We completed the last meeting at around 4pm and he left for Kayunga central market where he was slated to meet women vendors who complained that they were left out of the Parish Development Model (PDM) programme,” he added.

Mr Muwonge said Mutumba was a humble person, who respected everyone regardless of age, religion or political affiliation.

The Greater Mukono regional Khadi, Sheikh Abdul Noor Kakande, described Mutumba as an open-minded person.

“He visited us and promised to unite the two Muslim factions of Kibuli and Old Kampala in the district,” Kakande, who subscribes to Kibuli Muslim faction, said.

John Male, a resident of Bubajwe Village in Kayunga Sub-county, said Mutumba’s death was a big blow to the district because he had not yet fulfilled his good plans.

“He monitored government programmes very well, especially the Emyooga and PDM, to ensure that the common people benefit,” Male said.



