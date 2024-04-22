Muyenga chairperson wants govt to ban social media 

The Bukasa-Muyenga LC11 chairperson Hajji Yasin Omar has called on the government to ban social media, alleging that it spreads malicious information.

Hajji Yasin made the remarks while at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court where he had gone to follow up on a case he filed against three residents of his area for allegedly spoiling his name.

Hajji Yasin said it’s very absurd that someone can spoil your name on social media and later just apologise.

"The name is a legacy, if you don't have a name you have nothing. I have two medals as a hero, so you can't just come and start posting things hoping you just say sorry," he said.

“I pray to the president, I beg him to think about removing social media in Uganda for some time. We are tired of ‘sorry’ after tarnishing our names,” he said.

Last week, a couple was arraigned before Buganda Road Magistrates Court for defaming Hajji Yasin Omari.

The couple and another person claimed Hajji Yasin was behind the death of their 4-year-old male child.

The suspects are; Asiimwe Naphitali, 49, and his wife Judith Asiimwe all residents of Kanyogoga zone, Bukasa Parish Makindye Division, and Godfrey Ssemata.