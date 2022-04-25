Nabbanja guards blocked at Muhoozi birthday fete

Special Forces Command (SFC) soldiers guarding the Saturday birthday party of First Son and UPDF Land Forces commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, at Cricket Oval in Kampala, on Saturday turned away police escorts of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja from accessing VIP tents.

Ms Nabbanja, who was invited as the chief guest, was ushered to the venue amid loud music and dancing, and accompanied by Members of Parliament.

However, as she entered the venue heading towards the high-table, SFC soldiers blocked her four VVIP Protection guards from police, leading to a brief scuffle during which the army took the day.

The standoff between personnel from the two sister security forces largely evaded public attention as most of the euphoria at the birthday bash diverted merrymakers’ attention to detail.

Upon arrival at about 6:20pm, organisers led by Lt Gen Muhoozi, who was marking 48 years, were guided on a 20-minute tour around the Cricket Oval.

As things appeared calm and seamless, SFC soldiers in plain clothes, following a short argument, shoved the Nabbanja police guards slinging automatic guns away --- and off the venue.

By this time, the premier was safely on her seat and deafening music got most guests twisting and gyrating.

The SFC soldiers also tried to block our reporter from taking pictures of the showdown between them and VVIP police guards.

A security officer blocks photojournalist from taking pictures of the fracas. PHOTO/

STEPHEN OTAGE