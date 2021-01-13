Naguru barracks gets power after threats to NRM party

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Power connection at Naguru Police Barracks that was cut off months ago has been restored after police officers and their families openly threatened not to vote the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The officers and their families made the threats when Ms Margaret Nantongo Zziwa went to canvas votes at the barracks last Saturday.

Several police sources, who witnessed the incident said the officers and their families chased Ms Zziwa saying they haven’t benefitted from the ruling government, citing poor housing, power and water cuts.

One source, who preferred anonymity for fear of reprisal, said the officers were angry with the government over poor delivery of social services.

“It was at that time that Ms Zziwa asked them to give her a few minutes to talk to their commanders about the issue of power and water. She promised that the power would be restored and indeed it was,” a source said.

Ms Zziwa yesterday confirmed helping restore power connection but declined to comment on whether she campaigned in the police barracks.

“I just called a person;Nicholas and power was switched on. They now have the power,” Ms Zziwa said.

The Electoral Commission prohibits political campaigning in security facilities.

Efforts to reach Kampala Metropolitan police spokesman Patrick Onyango for a comment were futile.

Several police barracks have been facing shortage of power and water.

Nsambya Police barracks, which is the biggest police accommodation facility in the country, goes for nearly five months every year without power and water. Other barracks are also facing similar challenges.

Umeme, the power distributor, has on several occasions said the power line supplying Nsambya Police barracks is on prepaid meters as per the Finance Ministry guidelines and that when the police use all its credit, the power is automatically switched off.

But according to the Auditor General’s reports, the utility funds provided by the Finance Ministry can only cover seven to nine months of a financial year.

