Nakalema, Byekwaso sent on one-year course

The Head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Col Edith Nakalema, and several Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) commanders above the rank of Colonel have been sent on a one-year training at the newly established National Defence College in Jinja District.

According to military sources, the message was sent last Tuesday and the officers, including the Defence Ministry spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso and Brig Peter Chandia, are expected to hand over offices to their deputies before leaving for the course.

Brig Byekwaso yesterday confirmed that she is going for the course, but when asked to confirm whether Brig Chandia and Col Nakalema are also joining her, she said she is yet to get a full list of the officers going for training.

“It is true. I am going for the training,” Brig Byekwaso said yesterday.

State House spokesperson Lindah Nabusaayi could also not confirm the changes at State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

“I don’t have the necessary information now. So I can’t confirm or deny. Please call Afande Nakalema, she is available,” Ms Nabusaayi said yesterday.

Efforts to contact Col Nakalema were futile by press time. Our calls went unanswered. Her personal assistant too did not pick our calls.

President Museveni has on several occasions praised Col Nakalema for her fight against corruption.

According to State House Anti-Corruption Unit data, they were able to save more than Shs30b of government money from being stolen since they started work. More than 200 government officials involved in corruption were interdicted.

Brig Chandia was appointed acting Commander of Special Forces Command in June replacing Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who was appointed the Commander of Land Forces.