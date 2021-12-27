Nakalema, Byekwaso sent on one-year course

Col Edith Nakalema (L) and Brig Flavia Byekwaso (R)

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

According to military sources, the message was sent last Tuesday and the officers, including the Defence Ministry spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso and Brig Peter Chandia, are expected to hand over offices to their deputies before leaving for the course

The Head of State House Anti-Corruption Unit, Col Edith Nakalema, and several Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) commanders above the rank of Colonel have been sent on a one-year training at the newly established National Defence College in Jinja District.

