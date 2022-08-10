Nakasongola leaders seek to keep district as city plans get underway

Local leaders and other stakeholders in Nakasongola have asked the government to retain the district as it moves to demarcate the boundaries of the proposed industrial city.

Nakasongola is among the four towns which had been lined up to become cities in 2023, but the government has since pushed the plan to 2025.

According to local leaders, the boundaries should be well defined to ensure that the new city does not swallow up the original Nakasongola.

The government earlier proposed, according to district leaders, to have the entire Nakasongola fall within the city, an idea a section of local leaders say could destroy the Baruuli cultural identity, status and sense of belonging.

Mr Paul Ssejemba, a district councillor representing workers , said ongoing meetings between stakeholders and government technocrats should focus on how best residents can appreciate the services of the proposed city.

“The 50km radius as originally proposed by the government is too wide. I believe that we have enough time to engage and plan for both the city status and Nakasongola Local Government,” he added.

Mr Wilson Muruuli Mukasa, the Minister for Public Service, said the debate is not whether Nakasongola can be elevated to city status because that has already been resolved.

“The radius of the city should be at the centre of debate as stakeholders engage the government. We should not lose the district status, but bargain to retain the district for the good of the people of Buruuli,” Mr Muruuli, who is also the former Budyebo County MP, said.

He said local leaders have enough time to engage different government departments and make wider consultations on the proposed city since the roll out is scheduled for 2025.

“We should not fall into the trap that the other new cities have suffered after elevation. They had no time to plan and are regretting some of the decisions taken. I would also suggest that we should have a bigger radius in terms of kilometres for the city, but take into account the original district to serve the interests of the local people in terms of service delivery,” the minister said.

Mr Sam Kigula, the district chairperson, said the indigenous people, especially the ethnic Baruuli have a cultural identity that must be protected.

“This [cultural identity of Baruuli] cannot be guaranteed in the new industrial city. We also have the land problem where more than 80 percent of our people are quarters on land owned by absentee landlords. We quickly demand that the government roll out the Land Fund. Our people will be pushed out of the city since they do not own land,” Mr Kigula said.

He said they wish to have Budyebo County carved out of the proposed city to accommodate the district.

“A section of our people will demand the services of the district local government,” Mr Kigula said.

Other proposed cities include Wakiso, Entebbe, Moroto, and Kabale, while those operational are Arua , Gulu, Jinja, Mbarara, Masaka, Fort Portal ,Soroti ,Mbale ,Hoima and Lira.