Nakasongola’s hope for city status fades

Residents of Nakasongola District will have to wait a little longer for city status after the government said it has postponed creation of new regional cities and municipalities.

Last week, a section of local leaders in Nakasongola became skeptical about government plans to establish Nakasongola Industrial City after it was not captured in the 2023/2024 budget framework.

The concerns were further confirmed by the State Minister for Finance, Mr Henry Musasizi, who clarified that government shall continue supporting existing cities but will not create new ones.

Mr Sam Kigula, the chairperson of Nakasongola, and a member of a committee selected to track the progress of the city status, told the Monitor that the non-allocation of resources for the proposed city status under the 2023/2024 National Budget had sent mixed feelings.

“Reports that the elevation of Nakasongola to a city status is [fading] or is not a government priority now is saddening, but a reality,” he said in an interview on Saturday.

“We have no official communication from the government but the recent brief consultations with some of the concerned government officials, have confirmed our fear. We shall wait for an official communication,” he added.

Nakasongola County MP Noah Mutebi Wanzala said he had interacted with minister Musasizi over the matter.

“He [minister] says while the government maintains its pledge, the implementation has been pushed forward in favour of the pending priority programmes,” he said.

Mr Wanzala further revealed that the government’s current position should not worry the people of Nakasongola because the plans have just been postponed, but not blocked.

“We shall have to wait as the government gets the funds at the right time,” he said.

Buruuli Chiefdom prime minister Samuel Kasirye, in a telephone interview, said his office is yet to receive any communication relating to the postponement of the city status.

Ms Elizabeth Nakazi, a resident of Nakasongola Town Council, is among those who believe the elevation to city status is taking long.

“We have residents that continue to construct structures, including buildings without approved plans. The residents are yet to get clear guidance on particular projects that may be accepted within the new city boundary. We have been left in the dark,” she said.

In August 2022, the Nakasongola District Council approved a 13-member committee to fast-track the city status in coordination with the Ministry of Local government,

But some members of the committee revealed that their work has not gone well because of the lack of updates from the relevant government departments.

In 2022, the government indicated that due to the financial challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the actualisation of the Nakasongola Industrial City would start in 2025.

In the same year, Nakasongola council voted to have the district maintained outside the new Nakasongola Industrial City.

The councillors argued that having Nakasongola District Local Government would protect the identity of the Baruuli as an indigenous people that have a sense of belonging and the Baruuli culture.

