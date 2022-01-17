Namayingo gets solar plant to connect 3,000 residents, 700 businesses

ENGIE Equatorial on Friday last week commissioned the Lolwe hybrid solar 600 kWp mini-grid on Lolwe Island, Namayingo district, with integrated productive hub and e-mobility.

The project, which is a joint venture between ENGIE Energy Access and Equatorial Power Ltd, is the most advanced mini-grid on the African continent, and is as a result of a strong African-European alliance and has been hailed as a real game-changer for the energy landscape in Uganda and the continent at large.

The project sets new records in terms of value and replicability, connects over 3,000 households and more than 700 businesses, impacting 15,000 people and providing clean, reliable electricity, as well as a range of other services.

The project also addresses the urgent needs of the local population, which lacks access to clean, reliable energy and clean water. The project is scalable to the entire Lake Victoria region (the largest lake in Africa) and can be rolled out across other African countries.

Mr Riccardo Ridolfi, CEO of ENGIE Equatorial, says: “With the Lowe project, we demonstrate our vision of energy access: electricity to us is not an end but a means to offer other essential services like clean water, agro-processing, and electric mobility as well. This is the vision we believe will truly impact communities and bring financially and socially sustainable development to the African continent.”

A man scoops ice from a plant commissioned by ENGIE Equatorial at Kandege Village, Lolwe Sub-county, Namayingo district to help fishermen in preserving their catches on January 14, 2022. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

Mr Gillian-Alexandre Huart, CEO of ENGIE Energy Access, comments: “The Lolwe mini-grid’s distributed renewable technology and integrated business model will significantly improve the lives and economic perspectives of the underserved communities living far from the grid. The Lolwe mini-grid is setting the stage for the next generation of decentralized energy infrastructure, and will help to accelerate universal energy access.”

Beyond delivering affordable, reliable and renewable electricity, the Lolwe mini-grid features a productive hub that will transform raw materials into value-adding products, addressing basic needs that are currently insufficiently met on the islands. The hub includes water-pumping, distribution and purification services, modern fish-drying facilities and ice-making devices to conserve the daily catch of fish.

An electric mobility solution for fishing boats and motorcycles completes the integrated and green energy-enabled infrastructure on the site, for the benefit of users. ENGIE Equatorial is also providing business incubation and asset-financing services to empower the growth of local businesses.

The Lolwe project is a truly scalable model – matching green infrastructure and ICT innovation to deliver real impact. This is the beginning of a “mini-grid 2.0” model that delivers more for investors and communities alike. It is a significant milestone and benchmark for the energy access space.

With adequate institutional support, ENGIE Equatorial is committed to investing substantial amounts of capital to replicate this project across all the islands of Lake Victoria and beyond.

Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa (right) inspects a fish-drying machine at Lolwe solar and ice plant on Friday. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

Minister Nankabirwa noted that many projects had been commissioned in Namayingo district, but lack of electricity had hampered their operation and hailed the Lolwe mini-grid project as one that is going to supply power to over 3,000 people, facilitate the production of ice and preservation of (especially) Silver Fish as a step in the right direction.

Germany’s Ambassador to Uganda, HE Mathias Schauer, described as nerve wrecking the constant power cuts in the country due to torrential rains that lasted over three months, adding that constant supply of electricity was important.