Namugongo lights up ahead of celebrations

Pilgrims continue to flock Uganda Martyrs’ Shrine Namugongo in Wakiso District, ahead of the June 3 celebrations.

By 1pm yesterday, records from the registration desk at the Catholic shrine showed that 653 pilgrims had already arrived.

The pilgrims began arriving on May 25 and are from Kampala, Mbarara and Gulu districts and South Sudan.

Most of the pilgrims are engaging in prayers, praise, and worship sessions day and night.

Mr Ronald Magara, a nurse, currently deployed at the Catholic shrine , told this publication yesterday that the majority of pilgrims who have reached out for medical attention have presented tissue injuries.

“The majority are complaining of bruises and muscle aches which have been sustained as a result of long-distance walking,” Mr Magara said.

The other complaints are respiratory tract infections which Mr Magara said they are managing well with medication.

Severe and suspicious medical cases are being referred for further assessment at Zia Angelina Health Centre in Namugongo.

Mr Magara said they are not conducting Covid-19 tests but if a pilgrim presents any symptoms affiliated with the virus, they are referred for a further medical check-up.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 5 said Covid-19 was no longer a global health emergency and that it could be treated like other infectious diseases.

101-year-old Bernado Tibyanje, from Bushenyi District, tries to read a flier at the Anglican Martyrs’ site.

As a result, there were no pilgrims wearing a mask yesterday.

This is the second year pilgrims are re-embarking on the celebrations following a temporary hiatus in the respective years of 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic that had led to an enforced nationwide lockdown.

A section of pilgrims told Daily Monitor they have made the journey to Namugongo for respective reasons including to pray for their families, good health and job opportunities.

Mr Peter Mbabazi, 60, from Mbarara District, said the celebrations have become part of him and that is why he always endeavours to trek to Namugongo whenever possible.

“This is my 20th time walking to Namugongo. I only missed when Covid-19 hit the country,” Mr Mbabazi said, adding, “I come here for different reasons. I come to reflect on my faith and to pray for blessings for myself and my family.”

Jinja Diocese is leading this year’s Martyrs Day celebrations at the Catholic shrine under the theme, “Lord increase our faith.”

Ms Grace Mpeka, 40, said she walked to Namugongo from Mbarara District to specifically pray for her children.

“I am a mother of four children. Two have already completed university but have failed to get jobs,” Ms Mpeka said, adding, “I am here to pray to God to open doors for them opportunities to work.”

The diocese expects to spend Shs2.2 billion for the celebrations.

Last week, the organisers said they had so far collected Shs800 million for the celebrations, with the hope of receiving more funds from well-wishers and the government.

Organisers at the Catholic shrine yesterday said they multitudes to attend this year’s prayers.