Mixed signals as MK Movement unveils new group

A group of individuals who claim they support First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba yesterday launched a new organisation, the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), in Naguru, a Kampala suburb.

The organisation has replaced the MK Movement, which was launched two years ago to promote Gen Muhoozi’s causes.

The chief guest, Capt Mike Mukula and three of the eight registered promoters of the PLU, which registered as a civil organisation, appeared to disagree on the vehicle that Gen Muhoozi should use to drive his agenda.



Capt Mukula, a member of the Central Executive Committee of the National Resistance Movement Organisation Party (NRM), painted a good picture of his party and rallied Gen Muhoozi to use it to contest for the presidency.

But several Members of Parliament including Kasambya County MP David Kabanda [NRM], who spoke at the event, didn’t even want the mention of the NRM party.

Capt Mukula, however, said the transition should be done in the ruling party as it was in Tanzania and Cuba.

“We have reduced the load from you. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has done his part. It is now incumbent upon you the young people to take Uganda forward. It was done in Cuba when Fidel Castro stepped aside. It was done in North Korea. It has been done in [Africa National Congress] ANC. It has been done in Tanzania with CCM when [the president Julius] Nyerere God called (sis). We will do it in Uganda,” Capt Mukula said.

He added: “We will manage the transition very well. I want to assure you that Muhoozi is your answer.”

Gen Muhoozi is still a serving military officer, who is barred from taking part in partisan politics.

He also didn’t attend the launch of the PLU despite being named chairman.

Seven other people are registered as promoters include Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the chairman of the promoters; Mr Kabanda, Mr Michael Mawanda; the Igara East County MP, Mr Michael Katungi, Mr Balaam Barugahare, Mr Andrew Mwenda, Ms Lilian Aber, the Kitgum Woman MP [NRM]; and Mr Frank Gashumba.

So far they are the only members of the PLU. This means that all leadership established under the MK Movement has been dissolved.

At least three ministers, 68 Members of Parliament and around 40 Local Council district chairpersons attended the launch and many pledged allegiance to PLU.

MK Movement was started in April 2022 as a group to celebrate Gen Muhoozi’s birthday. Gen Muhoozi then started moving around the country and he was billed as the next president.

Using his social media platform, he declared that he would stand in 2026 to contest for the presidency and also made political statements, which reportedly irritated military leaders, local politicians and foreign governments.

President Museveni later stopped his son, Gen Muhoozi, from commenting about military, politics and foreign affairs matters in public.

Gen Muhoozi has since restrained himself from commenting on those issues and stopped attending many of the events in which his supporters lobby that he stands for the president in 2026.

President Museveni described those close to his son in the MK Movement as self-seekers.

Later, a group emerged with another campaign dubbed “Mzee kova ku main”, asking President Museveni to stand again in 2026.

But some members of the MK movement insist President Museveni should retire and leave his son to take over.

People close to PLU told this newspaper that they want to register the organisation as a political party, whose flag Gen Muhoozi would fly in the future.

However, MP Mawanda said PLU is a non-partisan, non-denominational and non-sectarian organisation.

“… the aim working towards reviving in Ugandans a spirit of good citizenship, national pride, national service, protection of vulnerable persons, combating corruption and wastage of public resources and protection of the environment,” he said.