Nantaba snubs NRM, backs Independent candidate in Kayunga LC5 by-election

Ms Ida Nantaba, Kayunga District Woman MP. PHOTO/FILE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odoi warned that President Museveni would prevail over the matter if Ms Nantaba rebels against the party position.
     

Former State minister for Information, Communication and Technology, Ms Ida Nantaba, has refused to heed calls by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party officials to stop supporting an Independent candidate in the Kayunga District LC5 by-election.

