Nantaba snubs NRM, backs Independent candidate in Kayunga LC5 by-election

Former State minister for Information, Communication and Technology, Ms Ida Nantaba, has refused to heed calls by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party officials to stop supporting an Independent candidate in the Kayunga District LC5 by-election.

Ms Nantaba, who is the district Woman MP, is supporting Mr Magid Nyanzi, an Independent, against NRM’s Andrew Muwonge, even as the party threatens to take disciplinary action against her.

Four candidates were nominated yesterday, including Mr Jami Kamoga, the son of the former chairperson, Ffeffekka Sserubogo, who is contesting as an Independent candidate after losing in the National Unity Party primaries.

NUP’s Harriet Nakwedde and Democratic Party’s Anthony Waddimba (DP) were also nominated.

Those lined up for nominations today include NRM’s Muwonge.

In 2015, Ms Nantaba quit NRM primaries citing vote ringing in the exercise. She later won the Woman MP seat as an Independent candidate.

While she says she is still in NRM, leaders from the ruling party were shocked to see her turn up yesterday for Mr Nyanzi’s nominations.

Mr Nyanzi is the current mayor of Kayunga Town.

“Every citizen is free to support any candidate of his/her choice.

The Constitution gives me that freedom,” Ms Nantaba said, adding: “I am ready for disciplinary action against me for supporting a candidate of my choice.”

Recently, the NRM Secretary General, Mr Richard Todwong, Ms Rosemary Sseninde, the NRM director for mobilisation, and Mr Tanga Odoi, the NRM electoral commission chairperson, while meeting NRM district leaders advised Ms Nantaba not to support an Independent candidate in the by-election.

Mr Odoi warned that President Museveni would prevail over the matter if Ms Nantaba rebels against the party position.

Earlier in the morning, Ms Nantaba had clashed with security personnel at the nomination centre. She was later whisked away to the EC offices.

Security personnel also blocked Bbaale County MP Charles Tebandeke from accessing the venue.