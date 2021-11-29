Nantaba, police clash at nomination centre

Kayunga District Woman MP Aidah Nantaba arrives at the nomination centre, on the right is Mr Francis Ariko, a police officer. PHOTO | FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • The seat fell vacant following the mysterious death of Mr FFeffekka who was found hanging by a rope behind his home in Kyebanja village, Kayunga Sub-county in June this year.

There was commotion at the nomination centre for the Kayunga LC5 by-election Monday morning, when Kayunga District Woman MP, Ms Aidah Nantaba got involved in a feud with security.

