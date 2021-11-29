Nantaba, police clash at nomination centre

Ms Nantaba, who had gone to witness the nomination of Mr Magid Nyanzi whom she is backing, lost her cool when security personnel attempted to check her before accessing the venue. She resisted being checked and also refused to wear a facemask.

"You dogs why are you harassing me?" She asked a police officer.

The police officer identified as Mr Francis Ariko wondered why the former State Minister for ICT was calling them “dogs”. The officer pointed at Ms Nantaba who in turn tried to grab his phone.

"You have taken a video of me. Where are you taking it?" Ms Nantaba angrily asked the policeman.

A female police officer intervened and dragged the fuming legislator to the EC offices.

Meanwhile, the EC is today expected to nominate independent candidate Magid Nyanzi (the Kayunga town mayor), and Ms Harriet Nakwedde (National Unity Platform) while others will be nominated Tuesday.

Security is tight around the centre with only candidates and their seconders and proposers allowed to access the venue.



The seat fell vacant following the mysterious death of FFeffekka Sserubogo who was found hanging by a rope in the tree behind his home in Kyebanja village, Kayunga Sub County in June this year.



The hotly contested seat saw the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja recently announcing that NRM would fight hard to retake the seat that had been won by NUP early this year.