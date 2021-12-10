Nation Media Group joins ACCA in celebrating accountants

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) has joined the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) to fete the best chief financial officers (CFO) at the fifth edition of the awards.

Speaking yesterday at the launch of the awards, Ms Charlotte Kukunda, the acting head of ACCA Uganda, said sustainability has become one of the central corporate success factors.

She, however, noted that finance departments are not yet well equipped to address the main challenges of our generation.

“As a professional body of accountants, we uphold the highest professional and ethical values,” she said, adding, “The Global Ethics Day and the CFO awards happening simultaneously amplifies our purpose of being a force for good.”

Ms Kakunda added that the CFO awards recognise the role that CFOs and finance functions play within organisations.

“The awards are part of the bigger CFO agenda which presents a platform to share best practice, drive awareness, inspire action and develop a community of finance leaders committed to creating more sustainable outcomes for their organisations,” she said.

The Head of Debt at NMG-U, Mr Ibrahim Kule—who represented the Managing Director, Mr Tony Glencross—said the media conglomerate aligns with the cause of the CFO awards.

“Financing is one of the main departments which promotes [collapses] any company or institution,” he said.

Mr Nobert Kagoro, a partner at Deloitte Uganda, said the modern day finance leader is no longer solely seen as a number cruncher.

“Finance leaders are becoming catalysts because their role is to catalyse the behaviours that enable strategy execution,” he said, adding, “Finance leaders are still playing their stewardship role, which is really safeguarding of assets through control but again, the numbers are what we live for.”

Mr Kagoro also noted that finance leaders cannot exist without ethics.