Nation Media Group joins ACCA in celebrating accountants

Speaking yesterday at the launch of the awards, Ms Charlotte Kukunda, the acting head of ACCA Uganda, said sustainability has become one of the central corporate success factors. Photo | Courtesy

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) has joined the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) to fete the best chief financial officers (CFO) at the fifth edition of the awards.

