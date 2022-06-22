Nation Media, PPDA sign business expo deal

Nation Media Group (NMG)-Uganda has partnered with Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) for an upcoming business expo aimed at showcasing what the government will do in the financial year 2022/2023.

“The procurement plan will aim at telling the public that this is what we are planning to procure in the financial year,” the executive director of PPDA, Mr Benson Turamye, said yesterday during the unveiling of the partnership at NMG-U offices in Namuwongo, Kampala.

The expo will be held at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala from July 8 to 10.

Mr Turamye added that opportunities will be available for the business community.

Opportunities

The chief executive officer of Fathil International Projects Ltd, Mr Moses Agaba, said the expo will bring in different sectors and training sessions in business, Electronic Government Procurement (EGP), agriculture as well as investment opportunities.

“We call upon everybody to come on board to participate. We thank our sponsors like Mount Meru Petroleum (U) LTD and NMG. It shows that you are committed to adding value to our economy,” Mr Agaba said.

The NMG-U managing director, Mr Tony Glencross, said he was glad that the company is participating.

He added that whenever there are potential consumers, listeners, readers or advertisers, the company is always glad to be part of them.

Mr Glencross said this is because they make contacts, tax points and import more business while giving back to the community and educating members.

“I look forward to a successful event, fun that achieves what we set out to do, that is to educate, to grow registration, to build what we have already put in Uganda,” he said.