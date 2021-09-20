NDA, vets speak out on mass death of cattle

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

National Drug Authority (NDA) has dismissed reports of mass death of cattle in western Uganda resulting from use of fake acaricide.

NDA said in a tweet on Sunday that their "pharmacovigilance team has been following this and found that it happened in Nakasongola Buruli and was caused by lightning."

NDA didn't specify the number of dead animals or when it happened. But the picture shows more than 10 and some sources say the deaths happened last week.

A photo of dead cows which is making rounds on social media, netizens claim the death was caused by fake acaricides and that the incident happened in Kyenjojo.

Mr Faluku Twesigye posted the photo of the dead animals on Facebook on Saturday and said, “the producer of this acaricide called tick burn as it is reported by some members on different social media platforms should be prosecuted.”

But Dr Godfrey Kaluta, the District Veterinary Officer for Kyenjojo said the incident didn’t happen in his area.

“At least I know my area and it didn’t happen here,” he told this reporter on phone.

Like NDA, Dr Kaluta said there are reports that it happened in Nakasongola due to lightning.

Dr Sam Eswagu, the DVO of Nakasongola said he heard about the incident but that he was yet to verify. He didn’t get back by press time and was not sure about the death toll.

Cases of lightning striking animals are not uncommon. In 2020, four rare mountain gorillas died in Uganda after being hit by lightning. The three adult females and a male infant were found in Uganda's Mgahinga National Park with "gross lesions" on their bodies indicating electrocution.

The country is currently struggling with cases of tick resistance to common acaricides and some unscrupulous individuals have been found mixing prohibited chemicals and selling to farmers to fight the ticks which affect animal growth and cause deadly diseases.

But the drug regulator said in a statement that “NDA in recent past arrested culprits of concoctions of tick burn and Mutambirente in cracked down and brought to courts of law.”

“Farmers are warned against use of these as they have serious effects on the health of animals, people and the environment,” the authority added.

