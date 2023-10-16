New Bamasaba cultural leader installed

His Highness Jude Mike Mudoma was on Saturday installed as Umukhukha III of Bamasaba Cultural Institution, Inzu Ya Masaba, after three years of a bitter leadership crisis that had engulfed the institution.

Mutoto Cultural Ground in Mbale City, where the ceremony took place, was filled to its capacity with attendees blowing vuvuzelas and dancing to Kadodi, a traditional dance among the Bamasaba people, who are mostly found in Bugisu and some parts of Kenya.

The elderly women and men dressed in traditional regalia erupted in ululations and the youth moved to the rhythm of the Kadodi drums, bringing to life the spirit of the Bamasaba culture during the function.

The dozens of leaders including the Vice president, Ms Jessica Alupo, who represented President Museveni, and a delegation from Kenya looked on in awe as the elders performed the rituals for the new Umukhukha to take on the reins of power, three years after the demise of the former cultural leader, Bob Mushikori.

The chairperson of the 26 clans, Mr Difasi Webuyi, presented the new Umukuka with instruments of power, including the symbolic spear and the horns of cows. The items, elders said signified the Umukuka’s responsibility to protect, guide, and lead the Bamasaba people, ensuring their unity and prosperity.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Mudoma promised to promote inclusivity, unity among Bamasaba and economic growth.

“My cardinal role as the Umukhukha is to ensure peace and unity for the Bamasaba people in all divides. This unity will transcend boundaries up to Kenya, where our relatives also live,” he said.

Mr Mudoma was gazetted as the duly elected cultural leader (Umukhukha) of the Inzu Ya Masaba institution by the clan leaders after the Minister of State for Gender and culture affairs, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, directed Umukhukha Emeritus Wilson Wamimbi to convene a meeting on July 14.

Umukhukha Emeritus Wamimbi was asked to convene a meeting of 26 clan leaders to resolve the impasse of who is the rightful cultural head of the institution between Mr Mudoma from the Muyobo Clan and Mr John Imran Wagabyalire from the Halasi Clan, both from Mwambu family.

Mr Mudoma said his leadership will extend an olive branch to his rival, Mr Wagabyalire, and others.

He also asked President Museveni to support the institution in building cultural offices, a university and also develop the Mutoto Cultural site, where the first Mugisu was circumcised.