26 clan chiefs crown new Bamasaba leader

Mr Jude Mike Mudoma has been declared the duly elected cultural leader (Umukhukha) of the Inzu Ya Masaba Institution after a three-year-long power struggle .

The declaration was announced on Wednesday by Umukhukha emeritus, Wilson Wamimbi Weasa, after a resolution meeting held at Lukhobo hall at Mbale District headquarters to resolve the bitter dispute that had divided the institution.

The meeting was organised following a July 14 directive from the Minister of State for Gender and Culture Affairs, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, to Mr Wamimbi.

Mr Wamimbi was asked to convene a meeting of 26 clan leaders to resolve the impasse.

Mr Wamimbi, who is the first Umukhukha, was elected in 2010.

The meeting was attended by two rival cultural head; Mr Mudoma from Muyobo clan and Mr John Imran Wagabyalire from the Halasi clan, both from Sironko District.

The gathering, which took place under strict security measures, ended with 15 clan heads in favour of Dr Mudoma against 11 for Mr Wagabyelire.

However, as the meeting was coming to an end, Mr Wagabyalire and his clan heads walked out in protest.

They claimed clan heads lacked the authority to elect and confirm a new leader and also questioned the exclusion of the Bamasaba people from Kenya.

“Telling the clan chairmen to vote is not right because 26 clans have no mandate and also among those who vote, we must include the Kenyans,’’ he said.

But other clan leaders interviewed said the Solicitor General and the courts had on different occasions guided that clan leaders should resolve the dispute of who is the rightful cultural leader.

Mr Anthony Wasukira, the chairperson of Sulani clan, said: “We are ready to work with elder Mudoma. Let us not go for wars.’’

Mr Perez Mulakha, the chairman of Kobero clan, said as clan heads, they will work to unite the clan leaders.

“I believe Mr Mudoma is very developmental. We have wasted two years fighting,’’ he said.

Background

The institution, which came into existence in 2010, has been bogged down by leadership wrangles that worsened with the death of Bob Mushikori, who was the 11th Umukhukha.

After his death in 2021, two parallel search committees for the new Umukhukha were instituted by parallel factions, resulting in the election of Mr Mudoma and Mr Wagabyalire.

The institution conducts rotational leadership among the three families of Wanale, Mubuya, and Mwambu.

Mr Mudoma, while addressing the media, emphasised his commitment to work with everybody. “My first task will be to ensure there is real reconciliation among the different factions,” he said.