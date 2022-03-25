New cancer centre to be named after Speaker

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has ordered the Ministry of Health to name the cancer centre being constructed in Omoro District after deceased Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Addressing mourners at the late Oulanyah’s residence in Muyenga, Kampala, on Wednesday night, Ms Nabbanja said the centre will always remind people who go there of the deceased’s contribution.

“I was in Omoro the other day when the late told me to preside over a function, we are putting there a cancer institute. I don’t know how far we have gone now. Can we rename that cancer institute in the name of Jacob Oulanyah?” she said.

She added: “He fought to have that cancer institute to go to the area. I want you to remember how Jacob Oulanyah wanted the cancer institute. A way of recognising him is to have that cancer institute changed in his name.”

Oulanyah, 56, was suffering from late-stage cancer and he experienced organ failure prior to his death in America on March 19, according to Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, who was also at the vigil, clapped upon the Prime Minister’s remark.

We couldn’t get Dr Aceng for comments as she was engaged.

Earlier, Dr Jackson Orem, the director of Uganda Cancer Institute, said they already have resources for the institute.