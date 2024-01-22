New CT scan machine excites leaders, medics

Health workers in Greater Mukono Sub-region have expressed relief following the procurement of a Computed Tomography (CT) machine.

The Shs967.8m machine, which is reportedly the first of its kind in the sub-region, was procured by the St Francis Naggalama Hospital in Mukono District.

Greater Mukono includes the districts of Buikwe, Kayunga, Buvuma and Mukono.

The Mukono District health officer, Dr Stephen Mulindwa, said health facilities in the sub-region have had challenges treating some patients due to lack of a CT machine, which is used to obtain detailed internal images of the body.

“We have been struggling to go through the traffic jam on the Kampala-Jinja Highway as patients are transferred to facilities that have the CT-scan as far as Jinja, Mulago and Naguru Hospitals. The acquisition of such a machine at Naggalama hospital is a great blessing,” he said in an interview with the Daily Monitor last Friday.

New technology

Dr Emmanuel Higenyi, the director of technical medical services at the Joint Medical Stores, which delivered the machine, said the machine came at the right time when technological advancement takes precedence in saving lives.

“With this improved technology, doctors will be able to identify [diseases] with precision and administer prompt and timely medicines to save lives. The new technology is becoming very necessary to hospitals for proper and timely diagnosis of the different health complications,” he said.

Lugazi Diocese Bishop (emeritus) Mathias Ssekamanya urged the government to invest more in modern technologies at the different health facilities.

“This will help in extending better health services to the rural, semi-urban and urban areas. The different categories of people should be able to access better health services easily. I also implore the Uganda Catholic Medical Bureau to ensure quality services to all patients through teamwork and customer satisfaction,” he said.

The director-in-charge of administration at St Francis Naggalama Hospital, Rev Sr Jane Francis Nakafeero, said the facility supports 75,000 patients and registers 30,000 immunisations and 2,500 deliveries annually.

“When the procurement process of the CT-Scan was completed, the Joint Medical Stores (JMS) emerged as the best supplier with the best terms of payment,” she said.