New industrial park to create 1,000 jobs in Tororo, says Anite

Government has flagged off the construction of Tororo Oriental Industrial and Business Park which is anticipated to create more than 1,000 jobs according to its plan.

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the $150 million [about Shs58 billion] park, finance state minister for privatization and investment Evelyn Anite confirmed that the plant is to be put up by a consortium of private Chinese investors and over 10 factories will be established in the area through their joint venture.

The investors include Guangzhou Maoyuan Electronic Technology Company Limited, Granvista Steel Construction Limited, Orion Electric Company Limited, Seener Electricals Uganda Limited, Silicon Materials Technology Uganda Limited, Silicon Mining Uganda and Wuqu Enterprises [SMC] Limited.

According to Anite, “the park is going to be a home of producers for various items including phones, radios, transformer cables, electric cables, steel manufacturing and value addition for cereal crops.”

She said the establishment of an additional industrial park in Tororo district is part of government’s commitment to industrializing the country as part to the zoning concept where she said Uganda in its own wisdom has zoned the country into 18 zones.

On Wednesday, Anite disclosed that government has a vision of establishing at least 25 industrial parks to boost the country’s economy as she appealed to Ugandans to develop positivity towards foreign investors.

“These investors are improving the welfare of our people by creating jobs for over 1,000 youth who could be problems in the communities. This is what we call social economic transformation,” Anite observed.

“We are not only focusing on manufacturing but also offer opportunities in skills and vocation training for the youth in our technology and manufacturing production to enable the young generation to take over some of the positions in the competitive labour force,” she added.

Anite apologized for the stalled production at Sukulu Phosphate Fertilizer factory but blamed it on “thieves that duped the investor.”

She commended Tororo locals for offering land for the park, pledging stable power and infrastructure in the area.

Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) chairperson Morrion Rwakakamba said:

“We remain dedicated to providing access to government services through the one-stop business centre for investors which is at UIA and can be accessed both physically and online.”

Meanwhile, Tororo District vice LC5 chairperson Rebecca Akumu appealed to investors to prioritize local people as an appreciation for offering land to host the investment.