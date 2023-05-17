New Kabarole budget prioritises infrastructure

District Council last Friday passed a Shs27.32 billion budget for the Financial Year 2023/2024, down from this financial year’s Shs32.68 billion.

Sectors such as education and health took the lion’s share of the budget with Shs9.5 billion and Shs7.1 billion, respectively.

Marketing and production took Shs1.48 billion while administration received Shs4.8 billion.

However, some sectors such as production, primary education, gratuity and pension, local council ex-gratia, among others had their budgets cut.

The Kabarole District Chairperson, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, said in the new budget the money allocated to the production sector is only for salaries of staff.

“This year’s budget is tight and we have witnessed a lot of deductions in various departments and sectors. However, we may get some additional resources in the third budget call circular so in case additional resources are communicated, we shall communicate them to the council,” he said.

Mr Gideon Ruta said if the government fails to send supplementary budgets, all local council leaders will not receive their ex-gratia in the next financial year because no money was allocated.

“The government need to tell us when it is early before we begin the next financial year in July whether we shall be able to get our money or not such that we can start look for other plans,” he said.

Budget shortfall

The funds allocated to implement Uganda Inter-Government Fiscal Transfer (UGFIT) projects have been reduced from Shs2.16 billion in the current budget to Shs1.56 billion in the next financial year.

Mr Rwabuhinga said they got guidance from the Ministry of Health that there will be no new construction or upgrades of health centres but the focus will be on completing the ongoing constructions.

In the water sector, the budget has reduced from Shs889.9 million in 2022/2023 budget to Shs720 million in 2023/2024 budget, production and marketing from Shs1.74 billion to Shs1.48 billion, community based services from Shs373.7 million to Shs160 million, and trade from Shs117 million to Shs97.5 million.

However, the road sector’s budget has been increased from Shs996.8 million to Shs1.95 billion.

New budget

Under the new budget, the district intends to construct schools, buy furniture, complete the upgrading of health centre IIs to a health centre IIIs, construct seed schools and extend water to communities.

The district has allocated Shs1.93 billion for the construction of seed schools of which Shs1.143 billion will be spent on the construction of Kichwamba Seed School.

A total of Shs108 million will be spent on construction of two classroom blocks at Busaiga Primary School while Shs31.5 million will be spent on buying furniture for primary schools.

Out of Shs1.56 billion under health financing, Shs1.49 billion will be spent on infrastructure development while Shs68 million will be for investment service cost for the laid output projects.

A total of Shs400 million has been allocated to buy medical equipment for Kiko and Irihura health centres IIIs, and Shs210 million for the completion of staff houses at Nyabuswa, Kitule and Nyakitokoli health facilities.

The road sector has been allocated Shs1.95 billion, a total of Shs30 million has been allocated for works on 24.8km Kichwamba-Kiburara road, Shs21 million for Isunga-Rwakenzi road (18.1km), Shs14 million for Kiburara-Orubanza road (9.4km).

Roadworks will also be carried out on Katoma-Bwabya-Kyembogo, Nyabukara-Harugongo, Mugusu-Kinyankende, Hakigere-Saka-Kyakagusa, Kaboyo-Kyezire-Kazingo, Rutete-Mutuli-Rwaihamba, among other.

For bridges, Shs20 million will be spent on the construction of Kyakaterre Bridge, Shs150 million for construction of Munobwa Bridge and Shs850 million for rehabilitation of Kihondo-Hamabale- Kitaka- Kazingo, Irihura-Kanyate road and Kijega-Harugongo road.

In the water sector which is allocated Shs 602.1 million, the district will construct Buhara water supply system at Shs217.8 million, extend piped water to Kijura, Kibasi, Hakibale, and Busoro at Shs263.1 million, rehabilitate five shallow wells in Kabende, Kijura, Harugongo sub-counties at Shs24.5 million.

Also Shs9 million will be spent on water quality testing, Shs18 million will be spent on construction of a ventilated improved pit-latrine in the market at Harugongo Sub-county.

The State minister for Local Government, Ms Victoria Businge Rusoke, urged the district leaders to use the allocated funds for the intended purpose.

How was this year’s budget spent?

In the current budget, Shs18.9 million was spent on 6.7km Kasongi-Munobwa road in Hakibale Sub-county, Shs10 million was used on the 8km Mpinga-Bulyabuzi road in Harugongo Sub-county, while Shs11.4 million was used to construct the16 km Isunga-Rwakenzi road in Ruteete/Kasenda Sub-county, among other roads.

The district also earmarked Shs843.4 million for the extension of safe water, of which Shs270 million was used to construct the 7km Busaiga water supply system for communities in Harugongo Sub-county.