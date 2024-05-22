New licensing system saves nurses long travels to Kampala

On Tuesday, Ms Lydia Atim traveled from Moyo to Arua School of Comprehensive Nursing to register for a practicing license, instead of going to Kampala. She spent three hours undergoing the assessment and started the registration process, which she said saved her from a 9-hour bus trip to Kampala.

“Traveling to the Medical Council offices in Kampala is expensive. However, the E-system has reduced our transportation, food, and accommodation costs. The system is more affordable because you can complete the process in just one day,” she said.

Ms Nancy Acen, a midwife at Angal Hospital in Nebbi District, mentioned that there was a knowledge gap in the computer system, which affected her ability to download the interview questions fully due to network problems.

She emphasized the need for the Ministry of Education to make it compulsory for Nurses and Midwives to develop computer skills.

“At the registration point at Arua School of Comprehensive Nursing, nurses faced challenges using digital phones and computers to facilitate faster processes for licensing,” she said.

Similarly, Ms Beatrice Oyeki, an Enrolled Nurse from Kalwang Health Center III in Nebbi District, expressed her frustration at taking six hours to register due to a lack of computer knowledge.

She also highlighted the insufficient number of staff from the medical council to handle the overwhelming number of people seeking registration.

Data

The Uganda Nurses and Midwives Council reported that as of April 29, a total of 42,323 nurses and midwives have utilized the e-system.

Out of this number, 27,146 have successfully obtained licenses, with 17,849 being for registration and 9,297 for license renewals.

It is a legal requirement for all nurses and midwives to register and renew their practicing licenses to prevent malpractice and to protect against unqualified individuals working in the healthcare sector.

Mr Jacob Ampeire, the Communication Officer for the council, explained that the implementation of the e-system was prompted by the Covid-19 restrictions, which made it difficult for nurses to register using the traditional methods.