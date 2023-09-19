New Paidha market to boost local revenue

Leaders in Zombo District are hopeful that the newly-commissioned Paidha market will boost local revenue collection.

Last week, the Ministry of Local Government officials commissioned the facility comprising 30 lock-up shops constructed at Paidha Main Market in Paidha Town Council.

The facility was built under the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU) project, with funding from the European Union and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

DINU is a multi-sectoral programme funded by the European Union aimed at improving livelihoods in 41 districts in the five sub-regions of Acholi, Karamoja, Lango, Teso and West Nile for six years (2017-2023).

Mr James Uyullu Uruna, the Zombo District chairperson, said construction of the market will improve the safety of breastfeeding mothers, increase youth development, and scale up locally-generated revenue.

According to him, the Integrated Revenue Administration System has improved local revenue collection from the market and the district.

He further noted that before the system was introduced, Zombo was collecting revenue below Shs800 million. However, the district managed to collect Shs1.1 billion in the last financial year after its introduction to the system.

“At the district level as the IRAS system was introduced, we were collecting revenue below Shs800 million. We are now able to collect about Shs1.1 billion as of the last financial year. From the market alone, we had Shs230 million. This is higher than it was in the financial year 2021 to 2022, which was Shs189 million,” Mr Uruna said.

Mr Innocent Onega Godfrey, the chairperson of Paidha Town Council, expressed similar gratitude towards the European Union and UNCDF.

He noted that the market and its associated activities are the highest contributors of local revenue to the town council.

“The market attracts traders from the West Nile, Acholi, Lango, and Bunyoro sub-regions. It also attracts traders from the neighbouring DR Congo and South Sudan. The market and its associated activities are the highest contributors of local revenue to Paidha Town Council,” Mr Onega said.

Mr Isaac Ngageno, the project manager, said the town council leaders should use the revenue collected to ensure proper management of the facility.