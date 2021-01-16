New Parliament takes shape 

By Monitor Reporters More by this Author

A number of new faces appear poised to make it to the 11th Parliament as the new National Unity Party (NUP) party stormed the stage with a near clean sweep of Buganda region, putting the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party’s status as the leading Opposition in serious doubt.

The FDC appeared poised to pick up seats from different parts of the country, especially Teso.

Whereas a number of bigwigs have lost or appear poised to lose their seats, others appear set to win and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party appears set to retain its majority in Parliament.

There were no upsets in Kapchorwa as State Minister for Water and Environment Sam Cheptoris defeated Mr Makirie Kizza in Kapchorwa Municipality, while Ms Phyllis Chemtai (NRM) and Emma Cherukut (NRM) were leading in the races for the Kapchorwa and Kween Woman MP seats respectively.

In Sironko District, FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi was set to retain his Budadiri West seat, where he was leading the NRM candidate, Mr Hosea Wambaka.

In Budadiri East, the NRM’s Vincent Wamboya was trailing FDC’s Isaiah Sasaga. The incumbent Woman MP for Sironko, Ms Florence Namboozo, was trailing the NRM flag bearer, Ms Aisha Nabulo, who is also the daughter of the district NRM chairperson, Mr Sulaiman Lumolo, and a sister of the Eastern Youth MP, Mr Isma Mafabi.

In Bulambuli, the incumbent Woman MP, Ms Sarah Wekomba, was trailing former minister for Energy, Ms Irene Muloni.

Former NTV news reporter, Ms Agnes Nandutu, who stood as an Independent candidate after losing the NRM primaries, was leading in the race for the Bududa Woman MP seat.

Others who were in the lead include Ivan Masaba (NUP) in Mbale City Northern Division; Kalim Masaba (Ind) in Mbale Industrial Area Division; John Baptist Nambeshe (NUP) in Manjiya County; and former minister of State for Trade, Mr David Wakikona, (NRM) in Bushigai County.

In Tororo District, FDC’s Geoffrey Ekanya was set to return to Parliament having taken a comfortable lead in Tororo North, beating the incumbent, Ms Anita Nyaketcho (Ind).

The chairperson of the parliamentary Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth, (NRM), was leading in West Budama Central, just like former State minster for Health, Dr Emmanuel Otalla (NRM), was leading in West Budama.

Mr Richard Othieno Okoth (Ind) was leading in West Budama North and Apollo Ofwono Yeri (NRM) in Tororo Municipality.

In Butaleja, Yusuf Mutembule (NRM) was leading in Bunyole County and Ms Agatha Hamba Muloki (Ind) in the race for the Butaleja Woman MP seat.

FDC took two of the seats in Soroti City, with the third going to an FDC-leaning Independent.

Mr Moses Attan Okia (FDC) took Soroti City East with 7,606 votes, beating the former Soroti Municipality MP (FDC), Mr Herbert Ariko (Ind).

Mr Ariko, who was kicked out of FDC by local party structures and denied the flag in the run up to the elections, got 7,167 votes.

Soroti City West was taken by Mr Jonathan Ebwalu (Ind) with 6,717 votes. Mr David Calum Ecodu (NRM) came second with 4,671 votes. Mr Ebwalu is an FDC-dealing candidate.

The Soroti City Woman MP seat was taken by Ms Joan Alobo Acom (FDC), who got 10,670 votes. The NRM candidate, Ms Caroline Acope Aisu, got 9,359 votes.

Two other FDC candidates, Mr Julius Tom Ekudo and Ms Anne Adeke Ebaju, were in the lead in races for the Gweri County and Soroti Woman MP seats.

NRM retained the two seats in Bukedea District, with Mr Patrick Isiagi and John Bosco Ikojo retaining the Kachumbula and Bukedea County seats respectively.

Mr Isiagi got 11,717 votes, with his closest rival, Mr Henry Aleko, managing only 4,573 votes.

The NRM captured the Bukedea Women’s seat last year after Ms Anita Among was declared unopposed.

Bugiri District Returning Officer Gaude Kiconco yesterday morning declared incumbent Asuman Basalirwa, the president of Jeema party, as the winner of Bugiri Municipality parliamentary seat. He polled 5,325 votes against NRM’s John Francis Oketcho, who garnered 3,777 votes.

Sauda Alibawo (NRM), was leading for Iganga District Woman MP seat, while Rukia Nasanga Nakadama (NRM), was leading in the Mayuge District Woman MP race.

Mr Manjir Kyebakutika (NUP), was leading in the Jinja City Woman MP race, while Mr Godfrey Were Odyero (Ind), was leading in Samia-Bugwe South (against State Minister for East African Affairs Julius Maganda).

Denis Nyangweso, Ind, was leading in Samia-Bugwe Central.

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga (NRM), was leading in the Kamuli District Woman MP race against FDC’s Salaamu Musumba, while Peter Okeyoh (NRM), was leading in Bukholi and Robinah Hope Mukisa (NRM), was leading in the race for the Namayingo District Woman MP.

In Jinja District, Mr Igeme Nabeta (NRM), was leading in Jinja South-East against the Alliance for Natgional Transformation (ANT) party’s Paul Mwiru.

Dr Timothy Batwa (FDC), was leading in Jinja South-West against incumbent and NRM’s Moses Balyeku.

Mr Luke Kyobe (NRM), was leading in Luuka North, while Presidency minister Esther Mbayo (NRM), was leading in the race for the Luuka District Woman MP seat against Ms Olivia Namwase (Ind), wife of State House employee Faruk Kirunda.

In Aruu North, Ms Santa Okot (Peoples Progressive Party) was leading with 9,118 votes against Ms Lucy Achiro (Ind) with 7,226.

In Aruu County, incumbent MP Odonga Otto (Economic Party), lost to newcomer, Mr Christopher Komakech (Ind), who had garnered 9,208.

In Pader District, Ms Paska Achiro Menya (Ind), was leading with 4,860 votes against incumbent Lowila Oketa Oyot (NRM), who had garnered 3,815 votes.



In Cwaa West, provisional results showed incumbent Phillip Okin Ojara (FDC) leading with 9,666 votes against Mr Bosimic Otim (NRM), who had 6,232.

Lango Sub-region

Provisional results from 139 out of the 183 polling stations in the two stations of Lira City yesterday put Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng (NRM), ahead of UPC’s Joy Atim for the Lira City Woman representative seat.

In Dokolo South, incumbent Felix Okot Ogong (NRM) was leading his rival Vincent Opito (FDC), while in Kioga North, the incumbent, Mr Anthony Okello Tango, was trailing FDC’s Moses Okot B’tek.

In Apac Municipality, the incumbent MP Patrick Ocan was declared winner after obtaining 9,469 votes. His rival Jimmy Okello (NRM), had polled 3,675 votes.

In Oyam South, Ms Betty Amongi, also minister for Kampala Affairs (UPC), was in an early lead, according to provisional results.

In Dokolo South, Mr Moses Ogwal Goli (NRM) had been declared winner after defeating the incumbent, Mr Paul Amoru Omiat (Ind).

Mr Ogwal obtained 11,285 votes against Mr Amoru’s 11,180 votes.

In Sheema Municipality, Mr Dickson Kateshumbwa was declared winner with 17,466 votes, Dr Ellioda Tumwesigye (Ind), came in second position with 13,738.

FDC’s Virginia Plan Mugyenyi came third with 1,338 votes. Mr Moses Mulindwa, (NUP) garnered 314 votes, while Jaffari Kijuju trailed with 123 votes.

Final results for Mitooma indicated that the incumbent MP Thomas Tayebwa, (NRM) polled 18,341 votes, defeating Dr Moses Timukye, (Ind), who obtained 2,297.

In Buhweju West, former MP Ephraim Biraaro Gansanga (NRM) won with 14,423 votes, while Mr Nareeba (Ind), trailed with 1,231 votes.

In Mawogola North, in Sembabule District, Ms Shartis Musherure Kuteesa (Ind) scored 17,346 votes, followed by Ms Salim Kisekka (Ind) with 2,544.

In Kabula County in Lyantonde District, Mr Enock Asimwe (NRM) won with 13,721 votes.

Compiled by Felix Warom Okello, Robert Elema, Atiku Robert, Rashul Adidi, Patrick Okaba, Ibrahim Adubango, Philip Wafula, Abubaker Kirunda, David Awori, Susan Nanjala, Robert Owot, Bill Oketch, Patrick Ebong, Fred Anyine, Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Fahad Jjingo, Felix Ainebyoona, Fred Wambede, George Muron, David Oduut, Kenneth John Odele, Robert Muhereza, Ronald Seebe & Sam Opio Caleb

