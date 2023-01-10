New police shuffles raise dust

The decision by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, to transfer four senior officers in the Force’s logistics department has raised eyebrows, amid concerns that he could have flouted the existing laws.

The IGP has made four key changes within the logistics department, which include replacing long-serving fleet management director Joseph Mugisha with Mr James Apora.

However, some of the officers who spoke to Daily Monitor on condition of anonymity said the reshuffle is unlawful since under the police laws, such a position cannot be held by an officer at a low rank.

Mr Apora is at the rank of Senior Commissioner of Police while Mr Mugisha is at the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP).

The sources also said the changes have come at a time when Mr Mugisha is waiting for a contract extension in the same position.

The Police Act stipulates that directors of department shall be held by officers at the rank of AIGP and deputised by their juniors at the rank of SCP.

“Even the whole appointment, which is being disguised as promotions, did not follow the law and it is being done quietly. We want to know what is behind this hide and seek game,” a source said last evening.

What law says

Section 14 (1&2) of the Police Act on procedure of promotions and appointment indicates: “(1) The police council shall establish the procedure and form of application to be adopted in the appointment of police officers of or below the rank of inspector of police. (2) The police authority shall establish the procedure and form of application to be adopted in the appointment of senior police officers to the force.”

The other changes are Eng Franklin Kugonza, who was moved from logistics department to fleet management to deputise Mr Apora; Mr Kimara Ameri from quarter master to acting deputy director-in-charge of logistics, while Masitula Tugonza will move to quartermaster from stores.

Police respond

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, confirmed the appointments last evening.

However, he indicated that whoever is aggrieved is free to appeal to the authorities.

“These are internal arrangements, which should be kept here. You remember I told you some time back that the minister (Internal Affairs) communicated that we should stop publishing lists of new appointments, which is why we didn’t publish this one. Whoever is aggrieved should petition the appointments committee,” Mr Enanga said.

The sources also said it is not clear what the fate of the promoted officials will be if President Museveni renews the contract of Mr Mugisha.