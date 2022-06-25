New public service commission boss vows to tackle salary disparities
Public Service Commission candidates that were on Friday vetted by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among-led committee have vowed to review salaries of public servants.
Shortly after the closed-door session held at Parliament, Ms Winnie Agnes Kabogoza Musoke who was vetted as the incoming chairperson of the commission, pledged that her administration would work towards silencing triggers of salary disparities and ably iron out issues that cause public debate.
“We are going to find a mechanism on how to do it. Government did a job evaluation in the 2000s and the cabinet approved a pay policy and pay reform strategy whereby all these jobs were vetted and whatever they are talking about is in that report,” Ms Kabogoza said.
She added: “We shall try to get that report, look at it and find out where the problem came up from, otherwise the Government hasn’t been silent; it’s working on this matter to find a mechanism to deal with all these issues. It is not a one-day affair.”
Her promise is made at a time when teachers of arts subjects are on a sit-down strike demanding that government increases their salaries like it was done for their counterparts teaching science subjects.
The team vetted on Friday Ms Kagogoza will be deputised by Mr Francis Oryang. The other members are Beingana Mukiibi, Ms Jamila Kamulegeya, Titus Kisambira Mutanda, Emmanuel Olaunah and Micheal Mugisha.
Ms Kabogoza replaces Mr Ralph Ochan who has served as the chairperson of the Public Service Commission since 2014.