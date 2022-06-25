New public service commission boss vows to tackle salary disparities

Public Service Commission candidates that were on Friday vetted by the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among-led committee have vowed to review salaries of public servants.

Shortly after the closed-door session held at Parliament, Ms Winnie Agnes Kabogoza Musoke who was vetted as the incoming chairperson of the commission, pledged that her administration would work towards silencing triggers of salary disparities and ably iron out issues that cause public debate.

“We are going to find a mechanism on how to do it. Government did a job evaluation in the 2000s and the cabinet approved a pay policy and pay reform strategy whereby all these jobs were vetted and whatever they are talking about is in that report,” Ms Kabogoza said.

She added: “We shall try to get that report, look at it and find out where the problem came up from, otherwise the Government hasn’t been silent; it’s working on this matter to find a mechanism to deal with all these issues. It is not a one-day affair.”