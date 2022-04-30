New seed school excites Sironko residents

There is excitement in Buwira Village, Bumirisa parish, Namugabwe Sub County in Sironko District following the commissioning of a 2.3 billion seed school.

The school is going to benefit over 1000 students from over six sub-counties including Namugabwe, Bugusege, Buwasa, Buteza, Budadiri, and Buweri.

The school was funded by World Bank under UGift program and constructed by Bam construction and surveyors and was commissioned on Friday by the State Minister for Elderly Mr Dominic Gidudu Mafwabi.

Mr Joseph Nangoli, a parent said he is hopeful that the school will motivate students to stay in school and also improve on performance.

“Our girls will now have an opportunity to study because most of them have been dropping out of school due to walking long distances,” he said.

Mr Zadoch Guwodo, the head teacher at the school said the number of students has increased immensely ever since they opened it.

"We have had an increase of over 400 students in admissions, the school has given hope to so many children,” he said.

The establishment of seed secondary schools has opened up chances for hundreds of learners to access quality education.

"The private secondary schools that would provide an alternative are too expensive for parents to afford,” Mr Guwodo added.

The Minister for Education, Janet Kataha Museveni, in her speech read by Dominic Gidudu Mafwabi, said that it's a testament that the government has taken deliberate efforts to improve education services in the country.

"Our priority is to develop human capital and our responsibility is to provide quality education. As we take stock of our successes, the government recognizes the valuable support of our development partners who have always heed to the call of duty to the development of education of our children," she said.

She said the government will construct 259 seed schools in sub-counties where there is no secondary school.