NFA to degazette forest for Gulu University expansion

Gulu University is set to expand its premises. Photo/courtesy

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

The forest reserve will be relocated to Nwoya District.

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has said it is finalising arrangements to swap part of Gulu Central Forest Reserve with another 500 acres of land in Nwoya District to pave way for the expansion of Gulu University.

