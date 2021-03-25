Nine family members hospitalised over suspected poisoning

By Denis Omony More by this Author

At least nine members of the same family are fighting for their lives at Anaka General Hospital in Nwoya District after drinking pot water that is suspected to have been poisoned.

The victims told Daily Monitor at their hospital beds that as usual they always drink the pot water but this time round whoever took the water developed severe stomach pain which is not a usual case.

The victims include; one-year-old Esther Laker, Joshua, 5, Christopher Kakanyero,7, Lakot Sharon, 11, Monica Apiyo, 32, Sukran Sunday, 24, James Ayoo, 35, Paul Labeja, 6, and Gifty Lakica, 3.

According to Ms Apiyo they started feeling stomach-ache on Monday evening and they were rushed to a private facility before they were transferred to Anaka Hospital on Tuesday afternoon for further management.

“By Monday afternoon, all of us had stomach upset, intestines were paining uncontrollably, something that prompted us to seek medical help at the nearby health facility but we were later referred to Anaka Hospital for further management,” she said.

Ms Apiyo suspects that the poisoning could be linked to land wrangles they have been battling with one of their neighbours.

A medical officer at Anaka General Hospital who preferred anonymity said they could not confirm whether the victims were poisoned or not since the hospital does not have a toxicology machine for detecting chemical substances in the body.

“We are still investigating the matter as we ensure that all are safe. We shall run basic investigation but what should be noted is that people can also get infection based on the unfriendly environment, for example, drinking dirty water,” he told Daily Monitor on Wednesday.

The LCIII Chairperson Purongo Sub County, Mr Ben Okot, said this is the first case of alleged poisoning in his area for the past five years that he has been in office.

“After the poison allegations, that is when I learnt that the affected family is embroiled in a land matter with the neighbouring family. Plans are underway to engage both families in dialogue as we seek to address the matter before it goes out of hand," he said.