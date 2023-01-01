Nine killed in Freedom City Mall new year crowd surge
What you need to know:
At least nine people were killed during a crowd surge at Freedom City Mall in Kampala during new year festivities, police have said.
“It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event's MC encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display. After the display ended, a stampede ensued-resulting into the instant deaths of five people,” Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said on January 1, 2023.
Additionally, ASP Owoyesigyire disclosed that emergency responders transported several casualties to a hospital where a total of nine fatalities were confirmed following the crowd crush.
Several juveniles were killed during the stampede at the transition into the new year as millions of Ugandans joined the rest of the world to welcome 2023 with festivities for the first time in over two years of Covid-19 curbs.
“The Katwe Territorial Police are investigating an incident of rush and neglect that occurred at a New Year's Eve event at the Freedom City Mall Namasuba," ASP Owoyesigyire informed adding that "the bodies have been transferred to City Mortuary Mulago."