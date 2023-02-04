NIRA, UACC get new board members

The Cabinet has approved the appointment of two new members to the governing board of the National Identification Registration Authority (Nira) with half a dozen nominees also cleared to constitute the new board of directors of Uganda Air Cargo Corporation (UACC).

Addressing the media on Monday’s Cabinet meeting resolutions in Kampala on Thursday, the State minister for ICT and National Guidance, Mr Godfrey Kabbyanga, noted: “The Cabinet also approved Capt Gad Gasatura as the chairperson of UACC.”

Mr Kabbyanga added: “Mr Martin Odaka Omeedo, Ms Jolly Kamugira Kaguhangire, Mr Emmanuel Osuna, Ms Faridah Charity and Lt Gen Charles Okidi were approved as members of the UACC board.”

The minister said the new board will be tasked with, among others, awakening UACC from its slumber.

“The biggest challenge of UACC is lack of enough aircraft,” Mr Kabbyanga noted, adding that three of UACC’s four-strong fleet is grounded.

UACC is a government-funded body mandated to operate air cargo transportation within and outside Uganda. Mr Kabbyanga, however, revealed that it has not turned in a profit in recent years.

The junior ICT and National Guidance minister also revealed that the Cabinet has cleared the 42nd Terehe Sita celebrations to be staged in Mbarara City on February 6 under the theme: “Recognising the sacrifice of the founders of the peoples’ revolution for social economic transformation.”