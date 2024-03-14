NMG, Centenary Bank agree to deepen digital financial literacy

The Nation Media Group in Uganda and Centenary Bank say they intend to intensify campaigns tailored towards increasing digital financial literacy and environment sustainability programmes around the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) Managing Director, Ms Susan Nsibirwa, at his office yesterday, the Centenary Bank Managing director, Mr Fabian Kasi, said there are many areas where his bank can collaborate with NMG-U.

He said the media house could act as a mouthpiece for the bank to send out whatever messages it has for its clients.

“The media can amplify whatever message we want to send to our customers. We are happy to work with you. We want to collaborate in areas that drive our businesses to continue growing. Centenary Group is a shareholder [and] within it we have the bank, Cente Tech and Cente Foundation, which are helping us in sustainability and are still young and growing. We have a subsidiary in Malawi to widen the eco-system,” he said.

Ms Beatrice Lugalambi, the bank’s head of corporate communications and marketing, said over the years, Centenary Bank has worked with the NMG-U in several aspects, including advertising procurement deals, jobs, and also corporate sponsorships such as the just-concluded Empower Her campaign. She added that currently, the bank has running contracts on anti-fraud with NMG-U.

“What we do is partnerships in key projects that propel our key mission-critical elements. Our key focus is on women and youth. We have experts in these areas whom we can lend to you to get content for the public to appreciate and transform lives,” she said.

Ms Lugalambi further said the bank has environmental programmes such as tree-planting, solar loans and green energy-efficient technologies that both companies can explore to do business as both institutions continue offering free digital financial literacy training.

Ms Nsibirwa appreciated the bank’s key areas of focus saying as a media house, NMG-U is looking beyond the traditional outlook, especially in light of environment, sustainability and governance.