NMG joins search for Africa’s best vocalist

Airtel has announced a partnership with Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) in the search for Africa’s best vocalists.

The media organisation will air The Voice Africa, a singing competition show sponsored by Airtel, on some of its platforms, including NTV Uganda, Spark TV and KFM radio, every Sunday at 8pm.

The show is expected to last six months and the winner will walk away with Shs380 million.

Participants are expected to come from 14 countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), among others.

The show will begin next week.

Addressing journalists at the press conference in Kampala yesterday, Mr Henry Njoroge, the marketing director of Airtel Uganda, said: “We decided that we need to go far and we appreciate Nation Media for partnering with Airtel. Majority of the people are going to enjoy watching it on NTV Uganda.”

Ms Noella Byuma, the head of Brand and Communication at Airtel Uganda, encouraged Ugandans, who are willing to participate in the competition, to submit their audios.

“We want Uganda to be the [number] one country and for us to achieve that we need to have many submissions done. One needs to sing a song of his/her choice without any musical instrument. It should be a one-minute video and should not exceed 20mbs,” Ms Byuma said.

Mr Njoroge said successful entries will participate in a live audition in Uganda.

The best seven will then go to Nigeria, where they will compete with participants from other countries.

Each of the seven selected contestants from each country will receive $5,000 and other Airtel goodies.

“[They] will be trained by the judges for the knockout round. In the final phase, 16 superstars from across Africa – including two from Uganda will compete every week against each other in a live broadcast, taking place in March 2023,” he said.

Mr Johnson Omolo, the manager of NTV Uganda, said: “NTV Uganda and Spark TV are happy to partner with Airtel Uganda as the official media partner for The Voice Africa, where Ugandans will be demonstrating their musical talents.”

Since its inception in 2015, The Voice Africa has only been held in Nigeria and for the first time ever, the musical contest will be featured in other markets where Airtel operates.