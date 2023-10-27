NMG-U asks India to  support national cricket team

The Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U), has asked the Indian High Commission to help Uganda identify professional Indian cricket players to come and train the national Cricket team.

Mr Tony Glencross, the managing director NMG-U, appealed to the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, Mr Upender Singh Rawat, yesterday during the latter’s courtesy visit to head offices of Monitor Publications Ltd in Namuwongo yesterday.

“The South Africa Rugby Union brings Indians to help with training. Rugby and Cricket are the easiest paths to the world stage. Come and provide expertise in training because of the many opportunities that have a significant impact on the country,” Mr Glencross said.

He added that former South African president Nelson Mandela (RIP) is, among other things, remembered for pointing out sports as the biggest public event that brings people together because when the South African national rugby team is playing an international game, the whole country rallies behind it and the same happens when the Indian national cricket team is playing an international game.

Yesterday, the newly accredited Indian envoy paid the courtesy call to acquaint himself with NMG-U’s operations and also seek possible areas of cooperation between the High Commission and the group. He said just like the Indian government is providing technical assistance to Uganda in developing cyber forensics and cyber Security, the High Commission also coordinates CSR activities of the Indian Association which include free heart surgeries for children, and they also have fully funded scholarships by the Indian government, which NMG-U staff can take advantage of to upgrade their media skills.

He also said the High Commission would be grateful to partner with NMG-U in areas of mutual benefit.