NMG-U to launch survey on mid-sized companies today

Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) and partners will today launch the 2022 Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey focusing on the business models companies adopted to cushion themselves from the shocks of Covid-19.

Mr Joshua Esau Watwaluma, the brand manager of NMG-U, said: “The survey is open to all small, medium enterprises. We are looking at ways to propel companies forward after the Covid-19 pandemic by picking out sustainable business processes which enabled the SMEs to withstand the Covid-19 shocks.”

He added that the models will then be presented to policy makers as evidence of sustainable business practices that can shield the economy from similar shocks in future.

Now in its 14th year, the annual Top 100 Mid-Sized Companies Survey is a voluntary participation initiative by the NMG-U and KPMG, an audit firm, to look out for the fastest growing medium-sized companies in the country.

It identifies companies in order to showcase business excellence and highlight some of the country’s most successful entrepreneurship stories. To participate, a company should have an annual turnover of between Shs360m and Shs25b, with the exception of banks, insurance companies, or accounting consulting firms and listed companies.

The Insurance Company of East Africa (ICEA), dfcu Bank, Uganda Investment Authority and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation are some of the major sponsors of previous activities which have since attracted the United Nations Development Programme because the survey tends to focus on areas which are key drivers of the economy.

Just like all other activities which were grounded to a halt due to the Covid-19-induced restrictions, the annual survey has not been conducted since 2020.

Mr Watwaluma said it was not feasible to carry out the survey during the two years because several companies were affected by the pandemic in different ways.